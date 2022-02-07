Neil Young Encourages Spotify Employees to Quit Over Joe Rogan

Musician Neil Young has criticized Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and urged his employees to leave the company over Joe Rogan and what Young calls coronavirus ''misinformation'' on Rogan's podcast, ''The Joe Rogan Experience.''

''To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem — not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers — not art, not creativity. You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art,'' Young wrote on his website.

Young pulled his music from the internet radio service last month after the company refused to take action against Rogan and censor his podcast. Other artists, such as Joni Mitchell, have followed suit.

A group of public health officials urged Spotify to take action against Rogan in an open letter last month, accusing Rogan of having a ''concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.''