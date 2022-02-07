×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | joe rogan | neil young | spotify | covid19

Neil Young Encourages Spotify Employees to Quit Over Joe Rogan

Neil Young Encourages Spotify Employees to Quit Over Joe Rogan

Neil Young performs at the fourth annual Light Up the Blues benefit concert on May 21, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Autism Speaks)

By    |   Monday, 07 February 2022 09:26 PM

Musician Neil Young has criticized Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and urged his employees to leave the company over Joe Rogan and what Young calls coronavirus ''misinformation'' on Rogan's podcast, ''The Joe Rogan Experience.''

''To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem — not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers — not art, not creativity. You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art,'' Young wrote on his website. 

Young pulled his music from the internet radio service last month after the company refused to take action against Rogan and censor his podcast. Other artists, such as Joni Mitchell, have followed suit.

A group of public health officials urged Spotify to take action against Rogan in an open letter last month, accusing Rogan of having a ''concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.''

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Musician Neil Young has criticized Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and urged his employees to leave the company over Joe Rogan and what Young calls coronavirus ''misinformation'' on Rogan's podcast, ''The Joe Rogan Experience.''
joe rogan, neil young, spotify, covid19
168
2022-26-07
Monday, 07 February 2022 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved