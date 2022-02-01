×
Tags: Biden Administration | joe rogan neil young | cancel culture | poll

Poll: Joe Rogan Has Greater Approval Rating Than Joe Biden

Joe Rogan enters the octagon
Joe Rogan enters the octagon during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on in Chicago, Illinois, on June 9, 2018. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 05:57 AM

According to an Echelon Insights poll released on Monday, podcaster and TV Host Joe Rogan has a greater net approval rating among voters than President Biden.

The poll found that Rogan’s net approval sits at plus two while Biden’s net approval sits at negative two.

Among Democrats or those who lean left, Rogan’s net approval is at negative 14 points, while for those who are Republicans or lean right, Rogan holds a plus 17 net approval.

The controversial podcaster’s net approval rating is also greater than Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat Party, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Breitbart reported.

Rogan came under increased scrutiny last week after musician Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify in protest for the company’s contract with Rogan and refusal to take down videos from the podcaster he alleged contained COVID-19 misinformation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a since-deleted letter published on Young’s website last Monday, Young said he was “doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

In another letter published two days later, Young said that Spotify represented 60% of his streaming revenue globally, which amounted to “a huge loss for [his] record company to absorb.”

The Echelon Insights poll sampled 1029 voters between January 21-23.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 05:57 AM
