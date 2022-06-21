Joe Rogan Slams Trudeau's Gun Comments

Podcaster Joe Rogan strongly criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying recently that Canadians do not have the right to own a gun for self-defense.

On ''The Joe Rogan Experience,'' Rogan played a clip of Trudeau’s appearance on the ''Pod Save the World'' podcast and blasted the prime minister for his comments, telling his guest, U.S. gun rights activist Coloin Noir, that Trudeau said that ''you don't have the right in Canada to own a gun to protect your life.

''It is one of the most wild things I've ever seen anybody say, because first of all, I don't believe it's true. I don't believe he is correct in terms of what — what do they have up there? They don't have a constitution. It's not the same, whatever it is,'' Rogan said.

Trudeau had stated that Canadians have the right to own a gun only for hunting or sports shooting, as opposed to self-defense, saying that ''there are debates and we have a culture where the difference is guns can be used for hunting or for sport shooting in Canada. And there's lots of gun owners and they're mostly law-respecting and law-abiding, but you can't use a gun for self-protection in Canada.

''No, you don't get that. That's not a right that you have in the constitution or anywhere else. If you try and buy a gun and say, it's for self-protection, no, you don't get that. You get it for hunting. You can get it for sport shooting. Take it to the range. Uh, no problem. As long as you go through our rigorous background checks, but there's a difference around the culture.''

Rogan said that he was ''so disgusted'' upon hearing Trudeau’s comments that he ''threw his hands up in the air.''

The Canadian Firearms Act states that Canadian citizens are prohibited from obtaining a license to possess a gun to protect themselves or someone else.

Section 5.1 of the law states that ''a person is not eligible to hold a license if it is desirable, in the interests of the safety of that or any other person, that the person not possess a firearm, a cross-bow, a prohibited weapon, a restricted weapon, a prohibited device, ammunition or prohibited ammunition.''