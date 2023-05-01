Joe Rogan: Biden Dying Is Only Solution for Democrats

Podcaster Joe Rogan says there's "no solution" for Democrats to pull off a 2024 presidential election win other than if 80-year-old President Joe Biden were to die.

In remarks on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast Thursday, the blunt host said. "The fact that he's running again is so wild when you watch him talk," according to the New York Post.

"The fact [is] that there's no leadership that can find a solution to this, 'cause there really is no solution," Rogan continued. "Like, what are they gonna do? Other than Biden dying, like, very soon, and then someone stepping up in a big way that makes sense."

Comedian Dave Smith said Rogan's imagined scenario was "not beyond the realm of possibility."

"He's older than the average life expectancy, I believe, already," Smith said. "Not saying he will die, but that is possible."

Smith then added he imagines "there's a boardroom with, like, very powerful people meeting, who, they're like, 'OK, we're getting him out. What's the plan? Like, how do we do this?' And I think they just cannot come up with one."

"I can't come up with one," Rogan countered. "I mean, I'm not a political strategist, but, you know, I know the landscape. I know who's out there."

Smith then said Biden had "perhaps brilliantly insulated himself" by having Kamala Harris as his vice president, with Rogan comparing the situation to former President George H.W. Bush and his Vice President Dan Quayle, who was frequently mocked in the media.

Rogan has taken a shot at Biden before, including remarks on March 2, when he described Biden as "mentally gone," and vowed to vote for former President Donald Trump before backing Biden's reelection, the New York Post reported at the time.

"I think with Biden, like he's gone …You're gonna be relying on his cabinet. And I knew his cabinet would be this f–king sideshow of diversity — which is exactly what it is," Rogan said.

Biden, the oldest ever U.S. president, will be 82 when his term of office ends in January 2025.

Rogan's death dig isn't the first.

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley reportedly told Fox News: "If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President [Kamala] Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely."

According to the National Institutes of Health, the average life expectancy for an 80-year-old white American man is seven years, the Post reported.