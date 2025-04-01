Joe Rogan: Noncriminals Deported With Gang Members 'Horrific'

Podcaster Joe Rogan called it "horrific" that noncriminals could be placed among violent Venezuelan gang members and shipped to maximum-security prisons in Latin America.

During Saturday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan addressed reports of mix-ups in the mass deportations of migrants.

"The thing is, like, you got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to, like, El Salvador prisons," Rogan told his guests, author Konstantin Kisin and comedian Francis Foster.

"This is kind of crazy that that could be possible. That's horrific. And that's, again, that's bad for the cause."

Rogan mentioned a report that a "gay barber" allegedly was rounded up with Tren de Aragua members and thrown into an El Salvadoran prison.

"One young man sobbed when a guard pushed him to the floor. He said, 'I'm not a gang member. I'm gay. I'm a barber,' " he read from a Time magazine report from the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador.

"The cause is, Let's get the gang members out. Everybody agrees. But let's not [let] innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs.

"And then, like, how long before that guy can get out? Can we figure out how to get them out? Is there any plan in place to alert the authorities that they've made a horrible mistake and correct it?"

Rogan, who supported President Donald Trump in November's election, said administration officials need to be made aware of such mistakes.

"I don't know if it's been brought to their attention. I mean, I would assume someone's alerted them to the fact that they might have rounded up this just random hairdresser and accused him of being a gang member," he said.

"If you want reasonable people to be on board with you … compassionate people to be on board with you, you can't deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum. That's f**king crazy. That's nuts."

On Monday, an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official admitted to an "administrative error" that resulted in the deportation of a Maryland man to a prison in El Salvador, Independent reported.

Kilmer Armado Abrego-Garcia, a Salvadorian immigrant, came to the U.S. without inspection sometime around 2011 from El Salvador and settled in Maryland, fleeing from gangs in his home country, according to court documents.