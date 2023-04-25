×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe | manchin | senator | climate | repeal | bill

Sen. Manchin: 'I Would Vote to Repeal My Own Bill'

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 02:19 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he would support the repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major climate, health, and tax provisions, if the Biden administration does not change course in implementing fossil fuel investments in the legislation, NBC News reported.

Manchin told Sean Hannity on Fox that $384 billion of the Inflation Reduction Act was allocated for energy security.

"Now they've disregarded that completely, what was agreed upon — and they know exactly what we agreed upon," Manchin said. "This was energy security, and you have not heard the word energy security out of their mouth since it was passed. It's all about environment."

"Let me make it very clear: If this administration does not honor what it said it would do, and basically continue to liberalize that ... I will do everything I can in my power to prevent that from happening," Manchin said.

"And if they don't change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill," he added.

The bill passed last year on a party-line vote, and Manchin's support for its provisions could be critical in the narrowly divided Senate, NBC observed. Manchin negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to pass the sweeping legislation.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which contains $369 billion in climate provisions, was a major development to mitigate the effects of climate change across the country.

But conservatives and centrists like Manchin are concerned that Biden's expansive programs have sidelined the fossil fuel industry and added to the debt.

Manchin wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration is "determined to pursue an ideological agenda rather than confront the clear and present danger that debts and deficits pose to our nation."

"Specifically, they are ignoring the law's intent to support and expand fossil energy and are redefining 'domestic energy' to increase clean-energy spending to potentially deficit-breaking levels," he wrote. "The administration is attempting at every turn to implement the bill it wanted, not the bill Congress actually passed."

Manchin didn't stop there.

"I believe the only person who can rein in this extremism is Mr. Biden," Manchin wrote, while calling on Biden to sit down with "fiscally minded Republicans and Democrats to negotiate common-sense reforms to out-of-control fiscal policy."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he would support the repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major climate, health, and tax provisions, if the Biden administration does not change course in implementing fossil fuel investments in the legislation.
joe, manchin, senator, climate, repeal, bill
371
2023-19-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved