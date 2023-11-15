Manchin Would 'Absolutely' Consider White House Bid

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday he would “absolutely” consider running for president, adding that he’s “scared to death” former President Donald Trump could win in 2024.

"I will do anything I can to help my country, and you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely," Manchin told NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker during an interview.

"Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country," he said.

Manchin said he won’t decide on a presidential run until he’s gauged voters' interest in a moderate candidate.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate, sensible, commonsense middle," the senator said, noting that his ability to “reinvigorate” moderates would be key to his deciding whether or not to run.

"I'm totally, absolutely scared to death that Donald Trump would become president again," Manchin said. "I think we will lose democracy as we know it."

Manchin announced last week that he will not run for reelection, but did not say then whether he would run for the White House or, if he did run, whether he would do so as a Democrat. However, he did tell reporters, “I’m as independent as it becomes” when asked if he would run as a third-party candidate.