Sen. Manchin Declines to Endorse Biden or 'Anybody'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., this week declined to say if he will endorse President Joe Biden for reelection, telling CNN that he's "not endorsing anybody right now."

Manchin announced last week that he will not pursue a third-party presidential run despite his association with the political group No Labels, which is looking to launch a bipartisan independent campaign.

Manchin was asked Monday by CNN if he plans to endorse Biden.

"I'm not endorsing anybody right now," Manchin said. "We're going to see what all happens.

"We still got plenty of time here. I'm going to do everything I can to help move them back to the middle and show them where the strength of this country lies, where the voting bloc of the country lies."

Manchin also was asked what conclusions voters might draw from a sitting Democrat senator declining to endorse a Democrat president's reelection bid.

"I'm just … trying to do everything I can to make sure that we have a pathway forward where the center of this country is going to be represented," Manchin said. "And that's the center-left and center-right."

He later added: "I still believe there's enough good Republicans and Democrats that want this centrist-type of approach to governing."