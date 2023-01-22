Sen. Manchin: Dems Shouldn't Hold Debt-Limit Talks With GOP 'Hostage'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. is urging his fellow Democrats in Congress to negotiate the debt-ceiling limit with Republicans now, instead of potentially holding the threat of defaulting on monetary commitments "hostage" later in the spring.

"I think it's a mistake because we have to negotiate. This is a democracy that we have. We have a two-party system, if you will, and we should be able to talk and find out where our differences are. And if they are irreconcilable, then you have to move on from there and let people make their decisions," said Manchin, while appearing Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

"Using the debt ceiling and holding it hostage hasn't worked in the past," added Manchin.

During the interview, Manchin was also asked about his disagreement with Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate chamber, regarding the philosophical strategies of negotiating with Republicans.

"Every American has to live within a budget. If they don't, they're in trouble financially. Every business that's successful has to live within a budget. Every state has to live within a budget," Manchin told CNN. "Shouldn't the federal government have some guardrails that, say, 'Hey, guys ... you're overreaching here and you're overspending?' But then pick your priorities. That's all."

The United States hit the debt ceiling set by Congress on Thursday; and that prompted the Treasury Department to invoke "extraordinary measures," so the government can continue to pay its bills.

However, it's still possible the government could default on its financial obligations come June, heightening the urgency for congressional Republicans and Democrats to strike a deal — sooner than later.

Regarding the possibility of steep spending cuts, moving forward, the White House has already said it will not offer any concessions or enter into negotiations for raising the debt ceiling.

And Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the co-chair of the House's bipartisan Problems Solvers Caucus, has already told Fox News that it would "very irresponsible" for House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for substantive spending cuts.

Social Security and Medicare have garnered mention as possible spending cuts, although neither Republicans nor Democrats are seemingly enthused about following through on such a hot-button issue.

The two programs need to be "more financially secure and stable," said Manchin, while adding that "no cuts to anybody that's receiving their benefits, no adjustments to that. They've earned it. They paid into it. Take that off the table.

"But everyone's using that as a leverage," added Manchin.