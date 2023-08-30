Joe Manchin, Daughter Pitching $100M Centrist Project

Sen. Joe Manchin and his daughter are trying to convince major political donors to donate to a fledgling initiative that would promote centrist policies and candidates, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The news comes amid reports that Democrat Manchin is considering a third-party run for president in 2024, or mounting an uphill effort in red West Virginia to win reelection to the Senate.

During donor meetings for the new project, Manchin outlined several possibilities for his political future, including running for reelection as an independent or running for president, the Journal reported.

In one meeting, Manchin even said he’d be open to switching back and forth between parties if he returned to the Senate.

The new project, though, is not associated with No Labels, the centrist group seeking a potential alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in next year's presidential election.

Heather Manchin, former chief executive of EpiPen-maker Mylan, said she registered a politically active nonprofit organization called Americans Together in late July, the Journal reported.

She said she envisions the organization as a way to give "the politically homeless a voice" at a time when she said many voters see the two major parties as "normalizing the extremes on the fringes."

Heather Manchin, 54, added that the group is not tied to her father's political prospects.

"What we both very much agree on is the system is very broken and actually in deep trouble," she told the Journal. "We have been thinking about what can be done to bring people together."

The Journal viewed a memo that was shared with potential donors. In it, the project proposes a coalition that would "mobilize the middle" and support a shift toward the political center.

The memo said at least $100 million is needed "to change the national narrative and garner support for those willing to prioritize policy and country over party and politics," the Journal reported.

Billionaire Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot, said Manchin and his daughter have sought his backing for the new project.

"The overriding theme of what they’re trying to do is get a little bit, give a little bit, come together. He's a worthy public servant. He has a wholesome message. It's apple pie to me," said Langone, who spoke with Joe Manchin on the phone earlier this month.

The Journal reported that other donors said "conversations with Manchin and his daughter were focused on a vaguely defined future effort."

As a 501(c)(4) organization, Americans Together won't be required to publicly disclose its donors and can't spend a majority of its budget on electoral politics, the Journal reported.