Manchin, Schumer in Talks About Reviving Build Back Better Package

joe manchin and chuck schumer address the media
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 09:40 AM

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are in talks about reviving a slimmed-down version of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better package.

Manchin told Axios he is engaged in discussions with Schumer over a climate, energy, and deficit-reduction package.

According to Axios, the comments by Manchin, along with guarded optimism from some Democrats, suggests a Biden win on the package before the midterm elections has gone from unlikely to possible.

Axios noted that Biden, who has seen his popularity plunge in polls, needs Manchin's help to revive his agenda.

But Manchin, who has called preliminary talks with Schumer, "encouraging to a certain extent," cautioned the latest discussions could lead to nothing.

"There could be nothing," Manchin said. "There could be truly nothing. That's all I can tell you.

"Chuck has a very, very difficult job. The trust that I have, is his ability to be able to move 48 or 49 other people."

Manchin said he has not had any discussions on the package with Biden.

The White House, after seeing Biden's Build Back Better plan collapse when it couldn't get Manchin to sign on, is this time keeping quiet about the bill and Manchin, Politico reported in April.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Manchin had told a bipartisan group of senators with whom he's been negotiating over a climate and energy security bill that he's willing to back tax increases in a Democrat-only bill if the group is unable to agree to any additional revenue.

Manchin said he'd indicated to lawmakers that "there are options that are going to be there that you might have to consider."

Axios noted the talks with Schumer had some senators believing that a reconciliation bill, with about $300 billion in energy tax credits and $800 billion in new revenue, is a possibility.

Friday, 27 May 2022 09:40 AM
