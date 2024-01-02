×
Tags: joe lieberman | no labels | unity party | 2024

Lieberman: No Labels Candidate Must Be 'Top Tier'

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 05:49 PM EST

Joe Lieberman’s No Labels group will only continue pushing for an alternative to the Democrat and Republican presidential candidates in 2024 if it can attract “top tier” talent to run.

The political organization, which Lieberman, a former senator from Connecticut, has been instrumental in helping to gain funding, announced last year that it would try to organize a “unity ticket” in 2024 featuring a Republican and Democrat.

“We’ll only do this if it’s constructive and we can make a real difference in our government and our politics,” Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-independent, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday. “And secondly, if we can get top-tier candidates.”

If not, he said the group will drop the effort.

“We’re going to have to make a tough judgment in a couple of months,” said Lieberman, the 2000 Democrat vice presidential candidate.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is not running for reelection this year, and former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have been floated as potential options for the ticket.

“Individually, we’re beginning to reach out to people who we think might be great candidates and ask them if they’re interested, and right now nobody is saying no but nobody is saying, Yes, I’m ready to declare,” Lieberman said.

According to CNBC, No Labels will aim to nominate candidates in March or April if the group decides to go through with a unity ticket. The group so far has secured ballot access in 12 states.

No Labels is the most well-funded effort at challenging former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the likely top two candidates for the White House in 2024.

Nancy Jacobson, the group’s founder and CEO, told NBC News in July the organization was just on the cusp of hitting its fundraising goal of $70 million.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 05:49 PM
