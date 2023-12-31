Lieberman: 'Never Seen This Much Anger' at 2 Major Parties

The reality of having a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is a "disappointment" for Americans who want new political faces, but former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., calls it a failure of the two-party system.

"I've never seen this much anger at the two major parties, and this high a disappointment about the fact that we may be left with a choice of Presidents Trump and Biden, once again," Lieberman, the founding chair of No Labels third-party group, told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., according to The Hill.

No Labels exists as a rebellion against America's two major parties, setting Lieberman's group up to make an impact in the 2024 presidential election.

Historically, the independent and third-party candidates merely work to sap votes off one of the two major party's candidates, but No Labels still has work to do to get "a third line on the ballot in all 50 states."

"We're making good progress at it, and we want to leave open the option to put together a bipartisan unity ticket for America, if it looks like that'll be something constructive to do," Lieberman told host John Catsimatidis.

Among the No Labels candidates being bandied about are outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan, vehemently anti-Trump, serves as the No Labels national co-chair, so it reasons the last thing Hogan would like to do is reelect the president he was always at odds with.

"Nobody's trying to spoil anything," Hogan said earlier this year, The Hill reported. "This is about actually receiving a majority of the votes.

"I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it's Trump and Biden, and I'm still, again, still trying to work to make sure we can get a good Republican nominee."

Robert F. Kennedy, Cornel West, and the Green Party's Jill Stein are the other names appearing in polling as presidential candidates to challenge Biden and Trump.