Joe Kent Denies Leak Claims in Mark Levin Clash

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent forcefully denied allegations that he leaked sensitive information during a heated exchange with conservative radio host Mark Levin.

Appearing Monday on “The Mark Levin Show,” Kent found himself immediately pressed by Levin over claims that he had acted as a leaker — an accusation Kent flatly rejected.

"I never leaked any classified information,” Kent said. “And the stories you're reading are stories from leakers who are leaking, I guess, maybe, an investigation about me being a leaker. So, I think it's just a media counternarrative.”

Kent further emphasized that he has never been contacted by the FBI or the Department of Justice regarding any alleged leaks and insisted he has not disclosed confidential information.

The allegations stem in part from previous Washington Examiner reporting, which cited multiple unnamed sources described as current or former senior Trump administration officials.

Three of those sources said that Kent had been leaking sensitive information.

The interview quickly turned confrontational as Levin challenged Kent on foreign policy, particularly Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Levin suggested Kent’s views were shaped by an "echo chamber," drawing a sharp response from Kent, who accused Levin of the same.

"Hey, hey, pay attention to me!" Levin said in reply. "I never lobbied the president. You guys keep putting that crap out there. I met with the president once at his request."

Levin also said President Donald Trump dismissed claims that he had lobbied the White House, adding that Trump told him he watches Levin’s program on weekends.

When Kent suggested Levin could be influencing Trump through his show, Levin rejected the notion, saying Kent was acting "almost ridiculous."

Kent announced his resignation last week, saying he "cannot in good conscience" support the Trump administration’s war in Iran.

In a statement posted to social media, Kent argued that Iran "posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Kent, who was confirmed to the post last July by a 52-44 Senate vote, had led the agency responsible for analyzing and identifying terrorist threats to the United States.

On Friday, he denied claims that he improperly shared classified information after The Associated Press reported that the FBI has launched an investigation into the matter.

"As for the leak allegations, I'm not concerned because I know I did nothing wrong," Kent said on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show,” suggesting he was targeted because of his criticism of the administration.

"I am concerned because we've all seen the FBI and the full weight of the government come down on individuals who speak out," he said.