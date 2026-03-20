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Tags: joe kent | counterterrorism | iran | war | trump

Joe Kent Denies Classified Leak Allegations Amid Probe

Friday, 20 March 2026 07:06 PM EDT

Joe Kent, the former counterterrorism director who resigned this week in protest of the Iran war, on Friday denied allegations that he improperly shared classified information.

The Associated Press reported that the FBI is investigating whether Kent leaked such information, citing someone familiar with the matter. The person said the investigation preceded his resignation Tuesday. No additional details were available.

"As for the leak allegations, I'm not concerned because I know I did nothing wrong," Kent said on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show." He suggested he was targeted because he spoke out.

"I am concerned because we've all seen the FBI and the full weight of the government come down on individuals who speak out," Kent said.

The Justice Department has undertaken several probes into individuals critics say are political foes of President Donald Trump, including former FBI Director James Comey, although prosecutors have struggled to make charges stick.

Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, stepped down Tuesday saying he "cannot in good conscience" support the Trump administration's war in Iran.

"Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," Kent wrote on X.

Trump later told reporters that he always thought Kent was "weak on security" and if someone in his administration did not believe Iran was a threat, "we don't want those people."

Other Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, have since sought to distance themselves from Kent and his assessment.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Joe Kent, the former counterterrorism director who resigned this week in protest of the Iran war, on Friday denied allegations that he improperly shared classified information.
joe kent, counterterrorism, iran, war, trump
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2026-06-20
Friday, 20 March 2026 07:06 PM
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