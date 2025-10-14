WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: joe gruters | rnc | government | shutdown | senate | democrats | donald trump

RNC Chair Slams Senate Dems for Again Nixing Stopgap Bill

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:30 PM EDT

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters on Tuesday blasted Senate Democrats for voting for the eighth time to keep the government shut down, accusing them of "withholding pay and benefits" from U.S. troops and vulnerable Americans while President Donald Trump "delivered" by ensuring military pay and protecting food assistance for mothers and children.

"For two weeks, these 44 Democrats have been withholding pay and benefits for our brave servicemembers and American citizens in need," Gruters said in a statement.

"While Senate Democrats like [Sen. Jon] Ossoff [D-Ga.] and [Sen. Ruben] Gallego [D-Ariz.] shut down the government, President Trump has delivered by paying our troops and protecting the WIC food program for mothers and children."

The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, has stalled paychecks for thousands of civilian federal workers and threatened benefits programs while prompting sharp partisan recriminations on Capitol Hill.

Trump last week directed the Office of Management and Budget to reallocate funds to cover the pay of active-duty military personnel whose paychecks were due Wednesday.

The White House also announced that it will redirect tariff revenue to maintain the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children during the impasse.

Gruters' statement came shortly after Senate Democrats again blocked a House-backed stopgap funding measure to reopen the federal government.

The continuing resolution (CR) passed by a 49-45 vote Tuesday, well short of the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, continued to break rank and vote with Republicans on the CR, which would extend funding through Nov. 21.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who has typically supported the CR, did not vote, nor did one other Democrat and four Republicans.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote against the bill.

The shutdown has stretched into a third week amid a partisan standoff over Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Senate Democrats have insisted that any funding measure include an extension of premium tax credits set to expire at year's end, but the White House has opposed tying healthcare provisions to short-term spending bills.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said in a brief interview Tuesday that he doesn't think more Democrats are "ready quite yet" to vote for the GOP stopgap bill, Politico reported.

"But there's still a lot of conversations that are happening," Thune said. "I think they're trying to find a way," he added.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
RNC Chair Joe Gruters on Tuesday criticized Senate Democrats for again voting to keep the government shut down, accusing them of “withholding pay” from troops while praising President Donald Trump for securing military pay and food aid for families.
joe gruters, rnc, government, shutdown, senate, democrats, donald trump, military, healthcare
399
2025-30-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved