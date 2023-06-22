×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | xi jinping | taiwan | china | dictator | u.s. | relations

Biden Downplays Calling Xi Dictator After Backlash

By    |   Thursday, 22 June 2023 06:09 PM EDT

President Joe Biden shrugged off concerns Thursday that his characterization of Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator hurt U.S. relations with the country.

During a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden told reporters he expects to meet with Xi soon and does not believe his recent comments have had any consequences on relations.

The president had made the remark Tuesday night at a fundraiser in San Francisco while discussing the Chinese surveillance balloon that made its way across the U.S. months ago.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn't know it was there," Biden said.

"No, I'm serious," he continued. "That was the great embarrassment for dictators — when they didn't know what happened."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning condemned condemned Biden's comments as "extremely absurd and extremely irresponsible," lodging an official complaint with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng "made serious representations and strong protests to senior officials" at the White House and Department of State on Wednesday.

Biden's comments in California came just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China, an important trip amid fears that the country is seeking to invade Taiwan in the coming years.

"I think what you can anticipate following this visit are the visits of other colleagues in the government [and] Chinese officials coming to the United States," Blinken told NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden shrugged off concerns Thursday that his characterization of Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator hurt U.S. relations with the country.
joe biden, xi jinping, taiwan, china, dictator, u.s., relations
274
2023-09-22
Thursday, 22 June 2023 06:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved