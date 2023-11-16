×
Biden Calls Xi a Dictator After Carefully Planned Summit

Thursday, 16 November 2023 08:27 PM EST

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had not changed his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping was a dictator, even after they held straightforward summit talks.

Biden held a news conference after four hours of talks with Xi on the outskirts of San Francisco. At the end of the news conference, he was asked whether he still held the view that Xi was a dictator, something he said in June.

"Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden said.

In response, China's foreign ministry said it "strongly opposes" the remarks, without mentioning Biden by name.

"This statement is extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a routine briefing. "It should be pointed out that there will always be some people with ulterior motives who attempt to incite and damage U.S.-China relations, they are doomed to fail."

Mao refused to specify the identity of "some people" in an answer to a follow-up question.

In March Xi clinched a third term as president when nearly 3,000 members of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, voted unanimously for him in an election in which Xi ran unopposed.

Xi is considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, after a decade of consolidating power in policymaking and the military, and stifling media freedoms.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese delegation, which had come to the United States to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Hundreds of critics of Beijing marched through the city's downtown around noon, chanting "free Tibet" and "free Hong Kong."

When Biden made a similar dictator reference in June, China called the remarks absurd and a provocation. But the spat did not prevent the sides from holding extensive talks aimed at improving strained relations, which culminated in Wednesday's meeting.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
