Rubio Blasts Biden Call With China Leader

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ripped President Joe Biden's phone call with China's President Xi Jinping.

The call, which was scheduled for Thursday morning, is a "win" for China, Rubio said.

"The phone call itself is a win for Xi, who is facing real political pressure in the lead up to the 20th Party Congress and rising discontent across the country," Rubio said in a statement released by his office Wednesday.

"Under no circumstances should President Biden waive any tariffs, beg Beijing for refined petroleum, or praise Xi's fake climate commitments. Instead, the president needs to make clear his administration will defend Taiwan's sovereignty, strictly enforce my Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, and demand the release of all American citizens detained in China."

Topics for the call were expected to include tensions over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said managing the competition between the two countries is also expected to be discussed.