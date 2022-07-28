×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | xi jinping | china | marco rubio | taiwan

Rubio Blasts Biden Call With China Leader

sen. marco rubio makes remarks
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 July 2022 10:16 AM EDT

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ripped President Joe Biden's phone call with China's President Xi Jinping.

The call, which was scheduled for Thursday morning, is a "win" for China, Rubio said.

"The phone call itself is a win for Xi, who is facing real political pressure in the lead up to the 20th Party Congress and rising discontent across the country," Rubio said in a statement released by his office Wednesday.

"Under no circumstances should President Biden waive any tariffs, beg Beijing for refined petroleum, or praise Xi's fake climate commitments. Instead, the president needs to make clear his administration will defend Taiwan's sovereignty, strictly enforce my Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, and demand the release of all American citizens detained in China."

Topics for the call were expected to include tensions over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said managing the competition between the two countries is also expected to be discussed.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ripped President Joe Biden's phone call with China's President Xi Jinping.
joe biden, xi jinping, china, marco rubio, taiwan
168
2022-16-28
Thursday, 28 July 2022 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved