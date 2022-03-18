×
Tags: joe biden | xi jinping | china | russia | taiwan

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Sails Near Taiwan Ahead of Biden-Xi Call

China's President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Anthony Wallace - Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 March 2022 05:52 PM

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed near the Taiwanese-controlled island of Kinmen Friday morning ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's call with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about the Ukraine war, weapons and Russian sanctions, Taiwan's defense ministry told Reuters.

"Around 10:30 a.m. the CV-17 appeared around 30 nautical miles to the southwest of Kinmen, and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight," a source familiar with the issue told Reuters.

China's defense ministry told the news outlet that it was a "routine training schedule" and should not be linked with communication between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state.

"We should not associate this with the communication between the heads of state of China and the United States. You may think it is too sensitive. What is sensitive is you, not the Taiwan Strait," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a reporter.

The destroyer USS Ralph Johnson shadowed the Shandong at least partly on its route, according to the Reuters source.

Taiwan has been self-governed for decades though China claims sovereignty over the island.

Biden on Friday warned Xi of "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, though, afterward said the White House has concerns over Beijing's possible intervention.

"The President detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. And that is something we'll be watching, and the world will be watching," she told reporters.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


