Biden: 'Grandkids Jumping in Bed' Best WH Memory

President Joe Biden, who at 81 has mostly adult grandchildren, said Monday that his favorite memory while living in the White House has been his grandkids "sneaking up" and "jumping in bed with us."

During a "Today" interview before the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, NBC's Al Roker asked Biden, "As far as your memory of this house … what are your favorite memories about this place?"

"Our kids jumping in bed with us," Biden told Roker. "Our grandkids, when they're down here, just sneaking up and jumping in bed with us. That's my favorite memory here. They love it."

Biden continued: "They love wandering through the halls. They love — there's two floors upstairs, a lot of bedrooms, it's a private residence. And they just love coming down."

Biden has seven grandchildren, five of whom are legal adults.

There's also Hunter Biden's son Beau, a toddler, and a girl fathered by Hunter.

The president, expected to oppose former President Donald Trump in November's election, has been known to present personal anecdotes "that don't add up," The New York Post reported.

Such stories have included Biden saying he presented his uncle with a Purple Heart, of which there is no record, and claiming Delaware firefighters saved first lady Jill Biden from a house fire that the local fire department dismissed as a minor kitchen blaze, the Post said.

Also in the interview with Roker, Biden said the U.S. has the "best economy in the world."

Biden's demeanor Monday differed from how he reportedly reacted to polling showing a drop in support in battleground states for his reelection bid.

Two weeks ago, NBC News reported that Biden, during a private meeting at the White House in January, shouted and swore after being told that his poll numbers in Michigan and Georgia had plunged over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.