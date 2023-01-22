×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | white house | abortion | pills | roe v. wade | kamala harris | executive

Roe at 50: Biden Says He Will Protect Access to Abortion Pills

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 22 January 2023 09:01 AM EST

President Joe Biden intends to issue an executive memorandum that will reportedly protect doctors prescribing and dispensing abortion medication throughout the United States.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris will formally announce President Biden's memorandum in Florida, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

"Members of our Cabinet and our Administration are now directed to identify barriers to access and recommend actions to make sure that: doctors can legally prescribe, doctors can dispense, and women can secure safe and effective medication," according to an excerpted preview of Harris' speech.

Last June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, by a 5-4 vote, which made abortion legal throughout America from 1973-2022.

As part of the memorandum, President Biden will instruct the offices of Health and Human Services (HHS), Homeland Security, and the U.S. attorney general to support patients, providers, and pharmacies who are seeking access, prescribe, or provide mifepristone legally.

According to CNBC, mifepristone — an FDA-approved abortion pill — prevents a woman's pregnancy from continuing, and misoprostol causes contractions that empty the uterus.

The mifepristone-misoprostol combination reportedly has an efficacy rate of 96% to 98%.

A fact sheet from the vice president's office reveals that Harris' Sunday speech will spotlight the Biden administration's next steps in defending reproductive rights.

Harris will reportedly call out Republicans, particularly those in Congress, who have called for a national ban on abortions.

"The right of every woman in every state in the country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. Republicans in Congress are now calling for an abortion ban at the moment of conception nationwide. How dare they?" according to an excerpted portion of the VP's speech.

As Newsmax chronicled in November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the abortion pill — mifepristone or Mifeprex — remains the most common method for terminating a pregnancy in the United States.

From an agency report then, roughly 51% of abortions from 2020 were performed with the pill — at or before the ninth week of a woman's pregnancy.

Also, the report detailed how the acquisition rate of abortion pills had increased by 22% from 2019 to 2020, a timeline which includes the COVID-19 pandemic period.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden intends to issue an executive memorandum that will reportedly protect doctors prescribing and dispensing abortion medication throughout the United States.
joe biden, white house, abortion, pills, roe v. wade, kamala harris, executive, memorandum
371
2023-01-22
Sunday, 22 January 2023 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved