Biden on Weather Channel to Discuss Climate Change

President Joe Biden is sitting with The Weather Channel for an interview Tuesday afternoon to speak about his plan to combat the effects of climate change, with the White House commenting that the interview is taking place because it's important for him to meet voters "where they are."

The interview, which will be aired in full on the network starting at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday is taking place at the Grand Canyon in Arizona shortly after the president delivers remarks designating a national monument for the region, reports The Washington Examiner.

The president's last televised interview was in June with NBC News's Nicolle Wallace.

Last month, Biden instructed the U.S. Department of Labor to issue its first-ever "Hazard Alert" for heat as record-breaking temperatures were forecast nationwide.

The alert was made to raise awareness that workers have heat-related protection under federal law, including against retaliation, and to highlight actions taken by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to protect workers.

"I don't think anybody can deny the impact of climate change anymore," Biden said while announcing the alert. "There used to be a time when I first got here, a lot of people said, 'Oh, it's not a problem.' Well, I don't know anybody — well, I shouldn't say that — I don't know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem."

Extreme heat affects the nation's most vulnerable, he added, including "seniors, people experiencing homelessness who have nowhere to turn, disadvantaged communities that are least able to recover from climate disasters, and it's threatening farms, fisheries, forests that so many families depend on to make a living."

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said in a statement about Biden's Weather Channel interview that he will be "addressing the threat posed by extreme weather and to promote resilience and "meeting viewers where they are — including those who don't tune into political news on a regular basis."