Biden Planning Visit to Poland to Mark Ukraine War Anniversary

President Joe Biden plans to visit Poland later this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, according to a report.

Citing three sources, NBC News reported that the 80-year-old Biden is expected to travel to Poland near the end of February, although the trip will not be finalized until the White House announces it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began the war on Feb. 24 when he sent his troops to invade Ukraine.

Poland and Ukraine share a roughly 330-mile-long border, which has been used by several European leaders as the point of entry for travel to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Polish president's foreign policy adviser recently said that the government was preparing for an upcoming visit by Biden.

"We already know for sure that President Joe Biden will respond positively to President [Andrzej] Duda's invitation and will come to Poland," Marcin Przydacz said on Polish TV, according to Reuters.

"We have agreed with the American side that we will announce the date of this visit in due course, but I can assure that it will be sooner rather than later."

According to NBC News sources, the White House has been considering ways Biden could mark the anniversary and draw attention to Ukraine's resilience against Russia's brutal military.

The president also would like to promote U.S. solidarity with the Ukrainian people as the conflict enters a new phase, the sources said.

Biden commented on the importance of the U.S.-Ukraine alliance Jan. 25 when he announced that 31 Abrams tanks would be sent to Ukraine.

"I've been saying this a long time — the expectation on the part of Russia is we're going to break up, we're not going to stay united. But we are fully, thoroughly, totally united," Biden said.

The Defense Department last week said that the U.S. had committed more than $29.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war began.

A National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment on the potential trip. It also was not clear whether additional stops would be added to a European trip.