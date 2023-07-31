Biden Hitting Beach as GOP Turns Up Heat

President Joe Biden is leaving town while House Republicans continue their probe into first son Hunter Biden's business dealings, and amid fears of Justice Department obstruction and intimidation.

The White House announced that the president and first lady will be spending this week in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Meanwhile, Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, is scheduled to testify Monday behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee. Archer allegedly will tie then-Vice President Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's influence peddling with foreign business associates.

Committee Chair James Comer on Sunday accused federal prosecutors of "obstruction of justice" after federal officials in Manhattan on Saturday filed a letter requesting that Archer start his prison sentence on two felony counts for conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribal entity of $60 million.

"This is another example of the weaponization of the Department of Justice," Comer said on Fox News. He then denounced "the lengths to which the Biden legal team has gone to try to intimidate our witnesses, to coordinate with the DOJ, and certainly to coordinate with the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee to encourage people not to cooperate with our investigation."

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., appeared Monday morning on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" and said that the DOJ's request is "not only witness intimidation, this is obstruction of justice in an official congressional hearing. This, to me, is an admission of guilt."

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Mike Johnson, R-La., have called on lawmakers from the House Judiciary Committee to return to Capitol Hill for "immediate emergency hearings" on the DOJ's request that Archer be given a date to report to prison, the Washington Examiner reported.

Archer's testimony likely will fuel more GOP talk of a possible impeachment inquiry over allegations Joe Biden engaged in foreign bribery scandals.

Also this week, the federal grand jury considering Jan. 6-related charges against former President Donald Trump is scheduled to reconvene in Washington, Politico reported.

Then on Friday, July's jobs numbers will be released.