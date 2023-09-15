Biden Recalls Teaching at UPenn, but Never Taught Classes There

President Joe Biden recalled on Thursday how he used to teach political theory at the University of Pennsylvania, but the fact is he never taught a single class at the school.

"Our democracy is under attack, and we got to fight for it," Biden, 80, said during a speech at Maryland's Prince George's Community College. "I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years, and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for democracy."

According to the New York Post, Biden was an honorary professor at the Philadelphia school. He served as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practice from February 2017 to April 2019. Those years fell in between his term as vice president and the start of his campaign for president.

The newspaper said his responsibilities did not include teaching semester-long classes, conducting independent research, or handling administrative duties.

And The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Biden had an undefined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus, mostly in big, ticketed events.

The former vice president collected $371,159 in 2017, plus $540,484 in 2018 and early 2019, the newspaper reported.

The Post noted the misstatement from the president came just a day after Biden had been called out for other claims.

"The president has lied about being at ground zero the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth. What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn't happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?" Washington Times reporter Jeff Mordock asked White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday.