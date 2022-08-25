×
Tags: joe biden | ukraine | nuclear plant | zaporizhzhia

Biden Faces Call for Action on Ukraine Nuclear Plant

a russian serviceman stands guard at the zaporizhzhia nuclear power station
A Russian serviceman stands guard at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 11:13 AM EDT

President Joe Biden is being called on to take decisive action to address the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

In a letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal, multiple former nuclear security officials and State Department alumni call on Biden to do more about the Zaporizhzhia occupation.

"There is no place in the 21st century for the illegal seizure and use of a nuclear facility to terrorize a population," they wrote. "We hope you will take urgent action to help secure the [International Atomic Energy Agency] visit to prevent a potential humanitarian and ecological disaster."

A White House National Security Council told the journal that the U.S. remains in talks with Russia and Ukraine in an effort to organize a cease-fire within the vicinity of the plant and to support attempts to involve the IAEA.

Ukraine Energy Minister German Galushchenko told the Financial Times on Wednesday that he hopes IAEA nuclear experts could arrive in the country by September.

"If there were international experts inside the grid that would make obstacles for [the Russians] to shell or to do crazy things, to put in any military vehicles and to bring additional soldiers," he said. "In my feeling [Moscow] would be against some permanent format but this is not a question for Russia [but] a question about the security of Europe." 

