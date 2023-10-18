×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | ukraine | israel | funding | defense aid | congress | jim risch

Biden Mulls $60B Aid for Ukraine, $10B for Israel

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 10:09 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's administration is considering $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel in a supplemental spending request he will send to Congress as soon as Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Biden has been widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill quickly, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to continue to support Ukraine as it grapples with a Russian invasion.

Multiple sources familiar with the request told Reuters on Tuesday that Biden was considering a supplemental request of about $100 billion that would include defense aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as funding for efforts to beef up security on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was not aware of the $100 billion figure, except from news reports.

He told a news conference he had heard that the administration was considering $10 billion for Israel.

Administration officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several sources said on Wednesday that Biden has not settled on a final figure, and the breakdown has not been communicated to Congress.

Under U.S. law, Congress, not the executive branch, controls spending. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's administration is considering $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel in a supplemental spending request he will send to Congress as soon as Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
joe biden, ukraine, israel, funding, defense aid, congress, jim risch, spending
218
2023-09-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved