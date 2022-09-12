×
Tags: joe biden | trump | infrastructure | mocks

Biden Jabs Trump on Infrastructure

president joe biden arriving for a speech
President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 12 September 2022 03:04 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Monday mocked former President Donald Trump for failing to enact major infrastructure legislation.

Biden, working with a Congress controlled by Democrats, signed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal into law in November.

Trump held multiple "Infrastructure Weeks" calling for investments in transportation, electricity and water systems during his presidency but failed to deliver a major infrastructure package.

"We're turning infrastructure weekend from a punch line [under] my predecessor into an infrastructure decade on our watch," Biden said while in Boston, the Daily Mail reported.

Biden failed to mention that an infrastructure package also did not materialize when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

In November, Biden declared that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life "change for the better" for Americans.

Biden, faced with poor job-approval ratings, is trying to use the infrastructure package as a way to impress voters before the midterms.

"Last year I signed into law a once-in-a generation investment in our nation's roads, highways, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, water systems, high-speed internet, etc.," Biden said.

"It's called the bipartisan infrastructure law. And it's the most significant — this is a fact — most significant investment since President Eisenhower's interstate highway system."

Monday, 12 September 2022 03:04 PM
