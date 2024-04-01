Biden Fumes Over GOP Fallout of Trans Day, Easter

President Joe Biden on Monday fumed at GOP criticism of the March 31 celebration of transgender day on this year's Easter Sunday.

At the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Biden slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for piling on with conservative critics of the timing of Transgender Day of Visibility — as well as a yearslong ban preventing religious symbols at an Easter egg art contest.

"He's thoroughly uninformed," Biden asserted about Johnson at the child-friendly egg roll event.

In a post Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson railed at trans day falling on Christianity's most important celebration.

"The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ," Johnson wrote.

"Banning sacred truth and tradition — while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day' — is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note."

Former President Donald Trump's campaign team also slammed the timing.

Transgender Day of Visibility — first recognized 15 years go — always falls on March 31. Easter can land anywhere from late March to mid-April.

White House officials argue rules barring religious symbols from being used in the annual egg contest are long-standing and have been the same for GOP administrations as well, including during Trump's presidency.

"Fyi on all the misleading swirl re White House and Easter: the American Egg Board flyer's standard non-discrimination language requesting artwork has been used for the last 45 years, across all Dem & Republican Admins—for all WH Easter Egg Rolls —incl previous Administration's," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for first lady Jill Biden, wrote on X.