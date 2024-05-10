Biden Chided for WNBA Praise After Title IX Changes

President Joe Biden came under fire Friday after releasing a statement praising women's basketball after his administration changed Title IX protections, a move that has been widely criticized by conservatives.

"It's been a banner year for women's basketball, including the most-watched WNBA season and the most-watched women's college game ever," Biden said in a statement on X. "It matters to girls and women seeing themselves represented. It matters to all of America."

But social media users unhappy with the Education Department's recent changes to Title IX regulations aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ students were quick to accuse Biden of hypocrisy.

Libby Emmons, editor of the Post Millennial, wrote: "What is a woman, Joe? Why does you (sic) new Title IX proposal strip women athletes of the ability to compete on a fair playing field?"

Another user wrote: "Aren't you the same guy who advocates for men competing against women in sports? You're a fraud."

Post Millennial writer Sara Higden added: "Bruh you just redefined what women's sports are and are trying to allow males to compete. You don't care about female athletes."