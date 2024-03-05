Biden Marches Toward Super Tuesday Clean Sweep

President Joe Biden racked up multiple wins on Super Tuesday, putting him on a trajectory that could lead to a rematch with former President Donald Trump in the upcoming general election.

Biden was the projected winner in more than half of the states up for grabs Tuesday and claimed victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Minnesota and Utah.

The Super Tuesday contests, spanning 16 states and one territory, represent a crucial juncture in the presidential race, with hundreds of delegates up for grabs.

Biden had 839 delegates at about 9:45 p.m. out of 1,968 needed to win, according to Decision Desk HQ. Only two delegates were pledged uncommitted, following efforts by Democrats seeking to send a message over Biden's Gaza policy.

Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address Thursday before hitting the campaign trail in swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.