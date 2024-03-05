×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | super tuesday | donald trump | rematch | primary | 2024 election

Biden Marches Toward Super Tuesday Clean Sweep

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 09:21 PM EST

President Joe Biden racked up multiple wins on Super Tuesday, putting him on a trajectory that could lead to a rematch with former President Donald Trump in the upcoming general election.

Biden was the projected winner in more than half of the states up for grabs Tuesday and claimed victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Minnesota and Utah.

The Super Tuesday contests, spanning 16 states and one territory, represent a crucial juncture in the presidential race, with hundreds of delegates up for grabs.

Biden had 839 delegates at about 9:45 p.m. out of 1,968 needed to win, according to Decision Desk HQ. Only two delegates were pledged uncommitted, following efforts by Democrats seeking to send a message over Biden's Gaza policy.

Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address Thursday before hitting the campaign trail in swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden racked up multiple wins on Super Tuesday, putting him on a trajectory that could lead to a rematch with former President Donald Trump in the upcoming general election.
joe biden, super tuesday, donald trump, rematch, primary, 2024 election
153
2024-21-05
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 09:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved