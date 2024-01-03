Biden Sunburned Year After Skin Cancer Surgery

Whether it's inside the Beltway or outside the country, President Joe Biden keeps taking the heat.

According to the New York Post, the sun-burned commander in chief was spotted in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday as he wrapped up a seven-day St. Croix vacation.

Biden's new ruddy complexion was conspicuous as he shook hands on the tarmac in Christiansted, St. Croix, before boarding Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden for Washington, the Post reported.

The 81-year-old president was apparently burned from his forehead down to his neck, which was fully exposed by his partially unbuttoned shirt.

Biden's new sunburn comes nearly a year after a cancerous lesion was removed from his chest during his last annual physical; he also had a potentially precancerous lesion excised from his colon in November 2021.

Health officials and a multitude of scientific studies warn that the risk of developing skin cancer is greatly increased by tanning. Of the more than 1 million skin cancers diagnosed each year in the United States, most are deemed sun-related, according to the American Cancer Society.

Another "long-term side effect of UV exposure," according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is "[p]remature aging." The agency notes on its website that the damage may take years before it is visible.

"Avoiding UV exposure is essential to maintaining healthy skin," the FDA states.

During his week of rest and relaxation, Biden, his wife and granddaughter Natalie reportedly soaked up the sun at the waterfront home of Bill and Connie Neville.

According to the Post, the property – which includes an in-ground pool, offshore island, and views of the Caribbean Sea – is usually operated as a VRBO rental.

House Republicans blasted Biden for the Caribbean getaway as the situation at the southern border becomes increasingly critical and several major cities across the country have been swamped by migrants.

Biden's New Year's resolution – "to come back next year" – failed to mention the border crisis.