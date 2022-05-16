×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | somalia | troops | al shabab

Biden to Redeploy Troops to Somalia

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (AP)

By    |   Monday, 16 May 2022 02:03 PM

President Joe Biden is set to resend U.S. troops to fight the Islamic insurgence group al-Shabab in Somalia, a reversal of former President Donald Trump's withdrawal of troops from the region.

"President Biden has approved a request from the secretary of defense to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat," a senior administration official said in a statement, according to The Hill.

"This is a repositioning of forces already in theater who have traveled in and out of Somalia on an episodic basis since the previous administration made the decision to withdraw in January 2021," they added.

The Hill notes that the Biden administration official did not specify how many troops would be deployed or when, but officials reportedly told The New York Times that no more than 450 troops would be sent.

Trump, just before leaving office, made the order to withdraw the roughly 700 troops stationed in Somalia at the time, which were helping train local forces and conduct airstrikes to combat al-Shabaab.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that the Pentagon was pushing Biden to redeploy troops to Somalia in order to keep al-Shabaab from spreading, saying that a lack of opposition could lead the group to grow stronger.

"If there continues to be no pressure on [al-Shabab], the concern would be that they would become a threat to the homeland," a senior U.S. intelligence official told the newspaper.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden is set to resend U.S. troops to fight the Islamic insurgence group al-Shabab in Somalia, a reversal of former President Donald Trump's withdrawal of troops from the region.
joe biden, somalia, troops, al shabab
253
2022-03-16
Monday, 16 May 2022 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved