Biden: 'I Will Not Cut' Social Security, Medicare If GOP Controls Congress

With many polls showing Democrats losing support as the midterms approach, President Joe Biden on Friday attempted to convince voters that his party is looking out for Americans.

Biden, during a press conference at the White House, vowed he will not allow Republicans to "cut" social programs, and warned that "everything" Republicans propose will cause inflation to go even higher.

"I will not cut Social Security. I will not cut Medicare no matter how hard they work at it," Biden said. "Folks, we know what the Republican Congress will do if they regain power. They're telling us, they're being straight up about it.

"They're going to repeal prescription drug prices that I just signed into law, and raise drug prices. They're going to cut Social Security and Medicare. They'll pass massive tax cuts for the wealthy, make them permanent. They'll threaten the very foundations of the American economy if we don't meet their demands. And they talk about inflation? Everything they propose and are proposing will make inflation worse — everything."

Biden said his administration has faced "some of the most difficult challenges in our history."

"We're making real progress," he claimed. "We just have to keep going. I know we can."

Biden referred to midterms surveys, basically admitting that the GOP held the current advantage.

"I think that we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days," he said. "We're starting to see some of the good news on the economy. Gas prices are down sharply in 46 of the 50 because of what I've been doing. We're moving in the right direction, there's more to come."

Despite Biden's words, a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey shows the GOP with a double-digit lead over Democrats on key economic issues, such as inflation.

The poll published Thursday found 42% of respondents believe Republicans are better able to handle the issue of inflation, while 27% said they think Democrats can better address the issue.

When it comes to reducing the federal deficit, 36% of respondents believe Republicans can better address the issue, while 25% of respondents think Democrats can handle it better, the poll found.