Quinnipiac Poll: Biden Holds 53-Point Lead Over RFK Jr.

A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday shows President Joe Biden holding a comfortable lead over his declared Democratic Party challengers for the 2024 nomination.

The Hill reported Thursday that of the Democratic-leaning voters surveyed, 70% would support Biden in the primary — a 53-percentage-point lead over his closest rival, environmental lawyer and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who drew 17%.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson drew 8%, while 4% of voters were undecided.

According to The Hill, the Quinnipiac poll also found that Biden is viewed favorably by 42% of those surveyed, though 54% view him unfavorably. His unfavorability ratings are highest among surveyed voters ages 18-34 (60% as opposed to 37% favorable) and males (66% vs. 32% favorable).

Kennedy shows a 31% favorable rating and a 26% unfavorable rating. His unfavorability ratings are highest among surveyed voters aged 65 and older (34% as opposed to 30% favorable) and males (30% vs. 34% favorable); 43% percent said they hadn't heard enough about the Democratic presidential candidate to form an informed opinion.

Williamson's 7% favorable rating among those surveyed is eclipsed by the 21% who view her unfavorably, and by the 72% who don't know enough about her. Her unfavorability ratings are highest among surveyed voters 65 and older (27% vs. 7% favorable) and females (26% as opposed to 5% favorable).

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,929 adults form June 8-12. It carries a margin of error of ± 2.2 percentage points.

Kennedy said on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" last month that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) should allow primary debates even with Biden seeking reelection. The Hill reported that recent surveys showing Kennedy polling double digits had further fueled speculation about whether Biden is vulnerable to a primary challenge.

Because the DNC is backing the president's reelection bid, the party will not sanction debates for the primary process.

A poll released by Yahoo! News and YouGov last week showed that Biden holds a slim two-point lead over the GOP presidential nomination front-runner, former President Donald Trump. Of the 1,584 adults surveyed May 5-8, 45% said they would vote for Biden, while 43% said they would vote for Trump.