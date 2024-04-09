RFK Jr. Consultant: 'Getting Rid of Biden' Top Priority

A consultant for the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ignited a firestorm among Democrats by saying that getting him on the ballot will help defeat President Joe Biden.

Rita Palma, Kennedy's campaign state director in New York, made the remarks in meetings with Republicans in New York, according to video obtained by CNN.

"The only way for Bobby to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he's on the ballot in every state, including New York," Palma said.

Palma argued that voting for Kennedy would increase the likelihood no candidate gets the 270 electoral votes needed to win, meaning state delegations in Congress would pick the president, according to CNN.

"Who are they going to pick?" Palma said. "If it's a Republican Congress, they'll pick Trump. So we're rid of Biden either way."

Palma also deleted social media posts urging people to vote for Kennedy in states expected to go for Biden like New York and California, according to CNN. Palma said she campaigned for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in 2016 and 2020.

A spokeswoman for Kennedy attempted to engage damage control, saying Palma was not speaking for the campaign.

"Palma was speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy," Amaryllis Fox said on X. "She has no involvement in — or access to — electoral strategy, nationally or in New York."

Fox said the campaign would see if any misrepresentations were made.

"Our campaign champions freedom of speech for all our supporters, volunteers, contractors and staff, as long as they do not claim to speak on our behalf," Fox said. "We intend to defeat both Trump and Biden in November, so the question of which side contributed more votes will be purely academic."

Democrats were quick to pounce on Palma's comments.

"As the saying goes, when people show you who they are, believe them," said Matt Corridoni, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee. "RFK Jr's campaign isn't building a plan or a strategy to get 270 electoral votes, they're building one to help Trump return to the Oval Office."