Biden to Reporter Asking About Recession: 'You Sound Like a Republican'

When asked about "economists saying recession seems more likely than ever," President Joe Biden scolded the reporter for sounding like a Republican.

"The majority of them aren't saying that. C'mon, don't make things up, OK?" Biden told reporters during his walk Monday on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

"Now you sound like a Republican politician. I'm joking. That was a joke. That was a joke. But all kidding aside, I don't think it is."

The question is an apparent allusion to former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers telling NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday: "My best guess is that a recession is ahead."

"I was talking to Larry Summers this morning, and there's nothing inevitable about a recession," Biden added.

Lawrence Summers is not only a Democrat who served as Treasury secretary for Democrat President Bill Clinton, but also a former White House National Economic Council director under former President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden.