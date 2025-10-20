Biden 'Doing Well' After New Round of Radiation

Former President Joe Biden completed another round of radiation therapy on Monday to treat an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The 46th president is "doing well," a spokesperson told The Hill.

Biden's next treatment steps are not known. A spokesperson did not provide details to CNN about future options for the former president, who will turn 83 on Nov. 20.

Biden's daughter, Ashley, posted a short video of her father ringing the bell — a tradition for many cancer patients upon finishing a round of therapy — at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia.

"Rung the Bell!" Ashley Biden wrote on Instagram, according to CNN. "Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!"

Another photo featuring the former president, former first lady Jill Biden, Ashley, and two grandchildren included the caption: "Dad has been so damn brave throughout his treatment. Grateful."

Earlier this month, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Biden had started radiation therapy as part of his treatment for prostate cancer. He began an oral medication regimen earlier this year.

Biden was diagnosed in May. A spokesperson at the time said the cancer was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 [Grade Group 5] with metastasis to the bone" and appeared to be "hormone-sensitive," allowing for management, according to The Hill.

After his diagnosis, Biden took to social media to thank supporters for their messages.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," Biden wrote on X, sharing a photo of himself, his wife, and their cat, Willow.

Earlier this year, Biden underwent Mohs surgery, a procedure used to remove skin cancer lesions.

Biden is scheduled to speak Sunday in Boston, where he will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, according to CNN. He is also slated to headline a Nebraska Democratic Party event in Omaha next month.