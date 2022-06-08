Biden: Tuesday Primaries 'Sent a Clear Message' About Crime

President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that the primaries that took place the day before "sent a clear message" about crime and gun violence.

"I think the voters sent a clear message last night. Both parties have to step up and do something about crime, as well as gun violence," Biden said before stepping on board Air Force One.

He went on to note that the American Rescue Plan allocated billions "to hire police officers and reform the police departments," but said that "very few have done it."

"The first major bill we passed, we gave the states and localities billions of dollars, billions of dollars, and encourage them to use it to hire police officers and reform their police departments. Very few have done it," Biden said.

"It's time the states and the localities spend the money they have to deal with crime, as well as retrain police officers, as well as provide for more community policing. It's time to get on with doing that. And that's what I think the message last night from the American public was in all the primaries," he continued.

Biden's remarks come the day after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, one of the most liberal prosecutors serving in a major U.S. city, lost a recall election.