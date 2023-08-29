Poll: Less Than Half of NY Dems Want Biden Renominated

Less than half of New York Democrats said their party should renominate President Joe Biden as their 2024 presidential candidate, according to a Siena Research poll released Tuesday.

Only 47% said that the party should pick Biden, 46% said the Democratic Party should pick someone else, and the remaining 7% were unsure.

Other results from the poll include:

Among those who said Democrats should choose a different candidate, 10% chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 8% picked Vice President Kamala Harris.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a registered independent, both were chosen by 7% among those who said the party should choose a different candidate, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom received 5%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was selected by 4%, and 1% chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In addition, among Democrats who said a different candidate should be chosen, 15% said "someone else," and 43% were unsure or had no opinion.

When asked if Biden should "face an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives stemming from his involvement in alleged corrupt business dealings by his son, Hunter Biden," 45% of all New York respondents across party lines said he should, while 46% said he should not and 9% were unsure.

Even among New York Democrats, 28% said Biden should face an impeachment inquiry, while 54% of the state's Independents and 74% of Republicans agreed that he should.

The poll was conducted between August 13-16, among 803 registered New York voters. It has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error.