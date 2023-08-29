×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | poll | democrats | presidential | nominee | candidate | 2024 election

Poll: Less Than Half of NY Dems Want Biden Renominated

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 06:35 PM EDT

Less than half of New York Democrats said their party should renominate President Joe Biden as their 2024 presidential candidate, according to a Siena Research poll released Tuesday.

Only 47% said that the party should pick Biden, 46% said the Democratic Party should pick someone else, and the remaining 7% were unsure.

Other results from the poll include:

  • Among those who said Democrats should choose a different candidate, 10% chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 8% picked Vice President Kamala Harris.
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a registered independent, both were chosen by 7% among those who said the party should choose a different candidate, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom received 5%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was selected by 4%, and 1% chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
  • In addition, among Democrats who said a different candidate should be chosen, 15% said "someone else," and 43% were unsure or had no opinion.
  • When asked if Biden should "face an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives stemming from his involvement in alleged corrupt business dealings by his son, Hunter Biden," 45% of all New York respondents across party lines said he should, while 46% said he should not and 9% were unsure.
  • Even among New York Democrats, 28% said Biden should face an impeachment inquiry, while 54% of the state's Independents and 74% of Republicans agreed that he should.

The poll was conducted between August 13-16, among 803 registered New York voters. It has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Less than half of New York Democrats said their party should renominate President Joe Biden as their 2024 presidential candidate, according to a Siena Research poll released Tuesday.
joe biden, poll, democrats, presidential, nominee, candidate, 2024 election, impeachment
254
2023-35-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 06:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved