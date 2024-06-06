Criticism Surges Over Biden's D-Day Speech in Normandy

President Joe Biden came in for some harsh criticism after his D-Day speech in Normandy, France on Thursday.

In remarks on X, several posters noted that Biden was not only late in delivering his remarks, but appeared slow and tentative.

"Biden's in Normandy today shuffling along and struggling to even salute," one poster wrote.

"This is pathetic. Biden won't make it another four months — let alone four years."

Another viewer mocked Biden's attempt to sit down on the podium as President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, standing next to him, appeared puzzled.

"Our enemies laugh at us," the poster wrote.