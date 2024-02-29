×
Tags: joe biden | mitch mcconnell | donald trump

Biden 'Sorry to Hear' of McConnell's Exit

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 04:00 PM EST

President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he is sorry that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leaving his leadership post.

"I trusted him, we had a great relationship, we fought like hell," Biden said. "But he never, never, never misrepresented anything. I'm sorry to hear he's stepping down." Biden's comments were first posted on X by The Recount. 

McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday announced that he will step down from his leadership post after 17 years.

"I turned 82 last week. The end of my contributions are closer than I prefer," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Father time remains undefeated. I'm no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues remember my name. It's time for the next generation of leadership."

Biden, 81, and McConnell served in the Senate for decades together in the Senate before Biden became vice president in 2008.

Several candidates have been mentioned to replace McConnell, with Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, John Thune, R-S.D., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., already having expressed interest in the position.

Former President Donald Trump is pushing Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., to seek to become the chamber's Republican leader, according to multiple reports.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
