×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | military assistance | ukraine | russia

Biden's $800M Ukrainian Military Aid Package to Include Helicopters

Biden's $800M Ukrainian Military Aid Package to Include Helicopters
Ukrainian army helicopters perform drill in November 2018. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 05:00 PM

President Joe Biden's announcement of military aid to Ukraine mentioned that the $800 million package would include helicopters, as well as artillery systems and armored vehicles.

"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern [Ukraine's Donbas region]. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers.

"I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

According to Axios, Biden's announcement on Wednesday came right after he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The package is said to include the following:

  • 11 Mi-17 helicopters, initially reserved for the U.S.-backed Afghan security forces before the fall of Kabul
  • 18 howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds
  • 500 Javelin missiles
  • 200 M113 armored personnel carriers
  • 300 switchblade drones
  • 100 armored high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles
  • 30,000 sets of body armor
  • Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment

Since Russia's invasion began in late February, the new weapons package brings total spending by the U.S. to support Ukraine to $2.5 billion.

Additionally, the U.S. has stopped distinguishing between "offensive" and "defensive" weapons.

On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, "We have gotten to a place in the United States, and across many members of the NATO alliance, where the key question is, What does Ukraine need, and how can we provide it to them?"

Zelenskyy has already made public a list of what "Ukraine needs ASAP to win the war."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's announcement of military aid to Ukraine mentioned that the $800 million package would include helicopters, as well as artillery systems and armored vehicles.
joe biden, military assistance, ukraine, russia
286
2022-00-13
Wednesday, 13 April 2022 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved