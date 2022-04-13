Biden's $800M Ukrainian Military Aid Package to Include Helicopters

President Joe Biden's announcement of military aid to Ukraine mentioned that the $800 million package would include helicopters, as well as artillery systems and armored vehicles.

"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern [Ukraine's Donbas region]. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers.

"I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

According to Axios, Biden's announcement on Wednesday came right after he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The package is said to include the following:

11 Mi-17 helicopters, initially reserved for the U.S.-backed Afghan security forces before the fall of Kabul

18 howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds

500 Javelin missiles

200 M113 armored personnel carriers

300 switchblade drones

100 armored high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles

30,000 sets of body armor

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment

Since Russia's invasion began in late February, the new weapons package brings total spending by the U.S. to support Ukraine to $2.5 billion.

Additionally, the U.S. has stopped distinguishing between "offensive" and "defensive" weapons.

On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, "We have gotten to a place in the United States, and across many members of the NATO alliance, where the key question is, What does Ukraine need, and how can we provide it to them?"

Zelenskyy has already made public a list of what "Ukraine needs ASAP to win the war."