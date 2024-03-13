Newsweek Poll: Biden's '20 Voters Want Michelle Obama

In perhaps a mea culpa admission, a large majority of President Joe Biden's 2020 voters are now saying former first lady Michelle Obama would get their vote instead if she decided to run in 2024.

Michelle Obama not only gets 75% support among those who voted for Biden in 2020, she also gets 21% of those who voted for former President Donald Trump in the past presidential election, according to the Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll conducted for Newsweek.

Also, 45% of those polled support Biden ending his presidential campaign. Biden clinched the Democrat presidential nomination Tuesday night without a serious primary challenge.

"As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," Michelle Obama's office Communications Director Crystal Carson told NBC News recently.

"Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign."

But Americans are not supportive of Biden, whose 37.4% approval rating is at a record low, according to the poll.

Redfield and Wilton Strategies polled 1,500 U.S. adults and the margin of error is +/- 2.53 percentage points.