×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | michelle obama | 2024 presidential poll

Newsweek Poll: Biden's '20 Voters Want Michelle Obama

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 03:10 PM EDT

In perhaps a mea culpa admission, a large majority of President Joe Biden's 2020 voters are now saying former first lady Michelle Obama would get their vote instead if she decided to run in 2024.

Michelle Obama not only gets 75% support among those who voted for Biden in 2020, she also gets 21% of those who voted for former President Donald Trump in the past presidential election, according to the Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll conducted for Newsweek.

Also, 45% of those polled support Biden ending his presidential campaign. Biden clinched the Democrat presidential nomination Tuesday night without a serious primary challenge.

"As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," Michelle Obama's office Communications Director Crystal Carson told NBC News recently.

"Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign."

But Americans are not supportive of Biden, whose 37.4% approval rating is at a record low, according to the poll.

Redfield and Wilton Strategies polled 1,500 U.S. adults and the margin of error is +/- 2.53 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In perhaps a mea culpa admission, a large majority of President Joe Biden's 2020 voters are now saying former first lady Michelle Obama would get their vote instead if she decided to run in 2024.
joe biden, michelle obama, 2024 presidential poll
185
2024-10-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 03:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved