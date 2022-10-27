Biden Pushes Corvette Over 100 MPH Racing Colin Powell's Son

President Joe Biden pushed his Corvette to speeds over 100 mph Wednesday night, as he raced Colin Powell's son for an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage."

As Secret Service agents looked on, Biden, 79, cruised around the James J. Rowley Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland, according to the Washington Examiner.

"I miss it," Biden said. "Every once in a while, I take the Corvette out of the garage and just run up and down the driveway."

Both current and past presidents are not permitted to drive on open roads as a safety precaution, according to the Examiner.

Having previously raced Colin Powell on Leno's show in 2016, Biden took on the late secretary of state's son Michael Powell on Wednesday. While Biden won six years ago, no winner was chosen during Wednesday's episode, despite the president pushing speeds of up to 118 mph. The Daily Mail reports that Powell's car was "significantly ahead."

"I'm frankly here to settle the score," Powell said, referring to his father's race. "For years, he was very bitter. He said he had won the race, but it was lost in editing. And he said that if I ever had the chance, I had to make that right."

Biden drove his 1967 Stingray Corvette, with 350 horsepower and four-speed manual gearbox, and Powell drove a 2015 Corvette with a 455-horsepower V-8 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, according to the Mail.

A self-professed "car guy," Biden talked up his administration's push to transition the country to more electric vehicles during the episode. The White House announced last year that it would be installing 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country.

"It's a game changer," the president said. "You got 40% of all pollution, all the CO2 going up, is from the tailpipe. And imagine if we just changed that."

According to new standards set by the Department of Transportation, charging stations must be placed at 50-mile intervals along interstate highways and must be within a mile of a highway.

Electric vehicles currently only comprise approximately 1% of the 250 million cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S., according to the Examiner.