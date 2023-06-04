Rep. Ronny Jackson: Biden Handlers Must Stop This 'Shame'

The White House doctor for former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump has long questioned President Joe Biden's ability to hold up at his advanced age, but this week's fall shows the people that love him need to step in to stop the "shame."

"To think that this man thinks he can be president at the age of 86 when he's 80 right now, could be in office for another six years, is just malpractice on part of the White House in the West Wing to allow this to be happening, for him to even be talking about running for another term," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Fox News' "Hannity" on Friday night. "Somebody needs to be held accountable.

"People like Jill Biden and people that surround him and are supposed to love him and care about him. They should be doing something about this, and they should be stopping this, because it's a shame."

Biden said he was "sandbagged" Thursday, tripping over a sandbag on the stage of the Air Force Academy commencement and needing to be helped to his feet by Secret Service and bystanders.

"I don't want to sound like a broken record, but I'm just going to say it again: This man's not fit mentally or physically to be our president, and it's a bad situation for us," Jackson told "Hannity."

"Part of the job of the president of the United States is to inspire confidence and project power, and he's not doing that. He can't do that. He's too old to do that, and I think it's a shame."

The cognitive issues Biden, 80, has shown speaking and walking will not get better but worse, according to Jackson, who added he does not "honestly think he can finish the time he's got left, but should he finish that time, there's no way this man can be our president for another four years."

"I think his lack of physical ability and his physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we've been watching for so long now," Jackson continued. "It's a package that just doesn't sell around the world, and it's becoming a national security issue for us. We have to do something about."

Biden is running for a second presidential term, but Jackson warns no one should expect him to hold up to the age of 86 as commander in chief.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said that is why he is running for president, because America deserves an "energetic executive."

While Trump himself denounced Biden's fall, saying it is "not inspiring" for our armed forces or everyday Americans.

Jackson said even a walker would save Biden some embarrassment.

"It would be a better image than what we're seeing right now — seeing him creep around in a walker," Jackson said. "At least he wouldn't be falling flat on his face in front of the entire world.

"It's embarrassing for him, and it's embarrassing for our country."

