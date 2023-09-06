×
Tags: joe biden | medal of honor | ceremony | disrespect | senile | soldier | larry taylor

Biden Slammed for Bolting Medal of Honor Ceremony

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:02 PM EDT

President Joe Biden was slammed on social media for disrespecting a Medal of Honor recipient by quickly bolting the ceremony after fastening the nation's highest military decoration around the soldier's neck.

Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, received the honor at the White House on Tuesday. Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr. then read a closing benediction.

Biden, however, was not present to hear Green's prayer. The 80-year-old president exited while the crowd stood and applauded Taylor.

"Pardon my French…But what a (*******) idiot. The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on," Navy SEAL veteran and podcast host Shawn Ryan tweeted after Biden's exit.

"At least he didn't check his watch this time," tweeted Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, an Army veteran.

Hunt was referencing to when Biden appeared to look at his watch during a ceremony for 13 U.S. troops killed at Afghanistan's Kabul airport in August, 2021.

Some people questioned whether Biden's sudden departure from Tuesday's ceremony was another example of the octogenarian unsure of where to go after giving public remarks.

"Do you think this was done on purpose or just is it more senile moments? I think the guy is so self-absorbed he makes blunders like this. God this man is a massive embarrassment to our nation," Gun Owners of America state director for Indiana Tim Harmsen tweeted.

Biden last week had what at least one news website termed a "senior moment" while visiting Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

After speaking to reporters, the president turned and started walking away.

"Where am I going?" Biden asked his handlers, The First reported.

The White House's official video of Tuesday's ceremony does not include the chaplain's benediction. The feed cuts just after Biden leaves the East Room, the New York Post reported.

Taylor, a distinguished helicopter pilot, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroics during a June, 1968, battle in Vietnam. He braved intense ground fire for 45 minutes while making low-level attack runs, firing bullets and aerial rockets as the enemy surrounded U.S. troops.

Taylor then used his two-man Cobra helicopter to extract the four-man patrol group.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

