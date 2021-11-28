×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | masks | mandate

Biden Seen Shopping Without a Mask in Store Requiring Them

Biden Seen Shopping Without a Mask in Store Requiring Them
U.S. President Joe Biden walks off Marine One after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 28 November 2021 07:43 PM

President Joe Biden was seen not wearing a mask while shopping in a store that requires them.

A Fox News report published Saturday shows Biden shopping at Murray's Toggery Shop on Nantucket island with a mask draped below his chin amidst the store's masked patrons. The president was visibly seen not wearing a mask in the same frame of a posted store sign requiring them.

Upon exiting the shop at around 4:45 pm, Biden was seen still not wearing a mask and drinking what reports are saying is a milkshake.

Recently, the island issued a mandate calling for all businesses to require masks to be worn indoors. The local island paper, The Inquirer and Mirror, says the mandate will be "rescinded once the island drops below the 50th percentile of towns that test their wastewater for the presence of COVID-19," or in about two weeks from Nov. 18.

"It can also be rescinded by the Board of Health, which set the policy."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden was seen not wearing a mask while shopping in a store that requires them.
joe biden, masks, mandate
163
2021-43-28
Sunday, 28 November 2021 07:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved