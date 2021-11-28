Biden Seen Shopping Without a Mask in Store Requiring Them

President Joe Biden was seen not wearing a mask while shopping in a store that requires them.

A Fox News report published Saturday shows Biden shopping at Murray's Toggery Shop on Nantucket island with a mask draped below his chin amidst the store's masked patrons. The president was visibly seen not wearing a mask in the same frame of a posted store sign requiring them.

Upon exiting the shop at around 4:45 pm, Biden was seen still not wearing a mask and drinking what reports are saying is a milkshake.

Recently, the island issued a mandate calling for all businesses to require masks to be worn indoors. The local island paper, The Inquirer and Mirror, says the mandate will be "rescinded once the island drops below the 50th percentile of towns that test their wastewater for the presence of COVID-19," or in about two weeks from Nov. 18.

"It can also be rescinded by the Board of Health, which set the policy."