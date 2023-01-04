×
Tags: joe biden | kevin mccarthy | house | speaker

Biden: Fight Over Speaker 'Embarrassing'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 01:14 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the ongoing infighting among House Republicans over the next speaker was "embarrassing," and added that, "I hope they get their act together."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed to secure enough votes to become the next speaker after three rounds of voting on Tuesday. 

"With regard to the fight over the speaker — that's not my problem," Biden told reporters outside the White House, The Hill reported. "I just think that it is embarrassing the way it has taken so long and the way they are treating one another. And the rest of the world looking, looking at, you know, Can we get our act together? and what I focus on, getting things done.

"It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing with one another.

"How do you think this looks to the rest of the world? It's not a good look, not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together."

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden "certainly will not insert himself" into the speakership process, Politico reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the ongoing infighting among House Republicans over the next speaker was "embarrassing," and added that, "I hope they get their act together."
joe biden, kevin mccarthy, house, speaker
Wednesday, 04 January 2023 01:14 PM
